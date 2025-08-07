Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan

Wanted citizen of Kyrgyzstan, M.S., accused of sale of state land plots, was detained in Russia. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A fact of illegal transfer of land plots belonging to the state to private ownership was revealed in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The citizen M.S., from 2014 to the present, together with officials of Savai rural area of Kara-Suu district, employees of the State Agency for Land Resources, as well as with private individuals whose identities are being established, sold state lands.

«The said persons illegally withdrew socially significant land plots and objects from state registration, causing major damage to the state. A case was opened on the fact under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Citizen M.S. was charged in absentia and a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for him.

M.S. was detained in Russia and delivered to Kyrgyzstan today. It was established that he had been convicted of similar crimes. The necessary operational-search and investigative measures are being carried out, as a result of which all persons involved will be identified and a legal assessment will be given to their actions.

The citizen is Munarbek Saipidinov. Saipidinov reported on Facebook that he was detained in Novosibirsk (Russia) on August 6 at about 2.20 a.m. in the house where he lived with his family.