17:56
USD 87.45
EUR 101.22
RUB 1.09
English

Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan

Wanted citizen of Kyrgyzstan, M.S., accused of sale of state land plots, was detained in Russia. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A fact of illegal transfer of land plots belonging to the state to private ownership was revealed in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The citizen M.S., from 2014 to the present, together with officials of Savai rural area of Kara-Suu district, employees of the State Agency for Land Resources, as well as with private individuals whose identities are being established, sold state lands.

«The said persons illegally withdrew socially significant land plots and objects from state registration, causing major damage to the state. A case was opened on the fact under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Citizen M.S. was charged in absentia and a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for him.

M.S. was detained in Russia and delivered to Kyrgyzstan today. It was established that he had been convicted of similar crimes. The necessary operational-search and investigative measures are being carried out, as a result of which all persons involved will be identified and a legal assessment will be given to their actions.

The citizen is Munarbek Saipidinov. Saipidinov reported on Facebook that he was detained in Novosibirsk (Russia) on August 6 at about 2.20 a.m. in the house where he lived with his family.
link: https://24.kg/english/338845/
views: 102
Print
Related
Officials suspected of illegal sale of land detained in Chui region
Kok-Zhar residents block road during demolition: Five people detained
Head of Emergencies Ministry Department detained on suspicion of corruption
Man arrested for attempted rape bribes police officer
Accounts Chamber employee detained on suspicion of extortion
Woman detained in Bishkek for bribing police officers
Former secretary of Karakol court detained while taking 70,000 soms
Former MPs suspected of seizure of coal deposit in Naryn region
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan approves new list of illnesses prohibiting detention
Police officer covers up illegal migration channel in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time Kyrgyzstan’s consolidated budget to surpass 1 trillion soms for the first time
Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify driver’s license replacement process
Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled Attempt to take antimony concentrate out of Kadamdzhai plant foiled
Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period Less than half of young doctors remain in regions after mandatory work period
7 August, Thursday
17:50
No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan No cases of chikungunya virus registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:44
Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games
17:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan mark 155th anniversary of cooperation in education
17:30
Munarbek Saipidinov accused of sale of state land brought to Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Nearly 4,000 kilometers of fiber-optic Internet network laid in Kyrgyzstan