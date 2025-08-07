Officials suspected of illegal sale of land detained in Chui region

Current and former local government officials have been detained in Chui region on suspicion of illegal distribution and sale of agricultural land. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

To identify violations regarding the unauthorized seizure of land plots and illegal construction on the territory of Sydykov aiyl aimak, an interdepartmental commission initiated an inspection within the boundaries of contours No. 578, 569, 569*, 580 and 580*.

As a result, the commission revealed numerous cases of unauthorized construction of residential buildings, foundations and unfinished construction on agricultural land — arable land and pastures. A criminal case was opened under the article «Unauthorized seizure of a land plot and illegal construction with violation of the intended purpose of the land» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It is reported that individual aiyl okmotu deputies and local officials are involved in the illegal distribution of land plots for monetary compensation. Cases of extortion, document forgery and illegal issuance of construction permits have been recorded.

Employees of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region and the Department of the State Committee for National Security detained 59-year-old current official Sh.I. and 39-year-old former government representative A.M. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Other persons involved in illegal activities are being identified.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reminds that in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers resolution of May 31, 2022, construction on agricultural land is prohibited and calls on citizens to comply with the law. Criminal liability is provided for the illegal distribution, construction and sale of land plots.