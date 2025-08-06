Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has developed a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on increasing excise taxes on fuel and lubricants. The press service of the ministry reported.

The document is currently undergoing public discussion.

The draft document proposes increasing excise taxes on:

Various types of gasoline from 5,000 to 7,000 soms per ton;

Diesel fuel — from 400 to 2,000 soms per ton;

Fuel oil — up to 2,000 soms per ton;

Medium distillates (in relation to winter diesel fuel) — up to 2,000 soms per ton.

The Ministry of Economy noted that excise taxes on fuel and lubricants in the republic have been in effect unchanged for the past ten years.