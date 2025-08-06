15:13
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan has developed a draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on increasing excise taxes on fuel and lubricants. The press service of the ministry reported.

The document is currently undergoing public discussion.

The draft document proposes increasing excise taxes on:

  • Various types of gasoline from 5,000 to 7,000 soms per ton;
  • Diesel fuel — from 400 to 2,000 soms per ton;
  • Fuel oil — up to 2,000 soms per ton;
  • Medium distillates (in relation to winter diesel fuel) — up to 2,000 soms per ton.

The Ministry of Economy noted that excise taxes on fuel and lubricants in the republic have been in effect unchanged for the past ten years.
link: https://24.kg/english/338702/
views: 42
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans gradual increase in excise tax on beverages
Gasoline rises in price by 1-1.5 soms in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan establishes state-owned fuel supply company
23 tons of motor oil without excise stamps found in Osh region
Gasoline supplies from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increase in January-February 2025
Kazakhstan extends ban on export of fuel and lubricants
Kyrgyzstan to produce AI 92 and AI 95 fuel
3 million liters of fuel to be provided to farmers at preferential price in 2025
Economy Ministry proposes to exempt kompots, sharbats from excise tax
Two illegal petrol stations liquidated in Tokmak city
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
15:10
Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blocking road Demolition in Kok-Zhar: Police detain residents blockin...
15:02
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase excise taxes on fuel and lubricants
14:51
More than 2,000 students expelled from universities in Batken region
14:42
Kumtor begins construction of bridge to connect Togolok deposit with Uch-Koshkon
14:19
Visa-free regime for diplomatic passports holders from Kyrgyzstan, Oman approved