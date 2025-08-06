13:38
President of Kyrgyzstan nominated for Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize

The President of Kyrgyzstan has been nominated for the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize. The initiative was put forward by State Duma deputy and head of the International Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky.

He also proposed awarding this prize to the leaders of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

According to him, security in the Eurasian space is ensured thanks to the efforts of the three countries’ leadership.

«The International Public Fund Russian Peace Foundation has nominated President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize for their significant contribution to ensuring universal and equal security based on the rule of international law, building a multipolar world, strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between peoples,» a letter to the jury signed by Leonid Slutsky reads.

He also noted that on March 31, 2025, at the first summit of the leaders of the three states in Khujand, historic documents were signed — an agreement on the junction point of the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship, which will serve to ensure the goals of stability and sustainable development, increasing the international authority of the entire region.

The prize is awarded for outstanding achievements in activities aimed at countering the threat of unleashing a third world war; for a significant contribution to ensuring universal and equal security based on the rule of international law, ending the arms race, building a multipolar and non-violent world; for significant achievements in the field of demilitarization, democratization and humanization of international relations based on generally accepted norms of morality and law; for active peacekeeping activities and tireless struggle to protect human rights and freedoms.
