12:03
USD 87.45
EUR 100.89
RUB 1.10
English

Earthquake in Jalal-Abad: Houses and school sports hall damaged

Following an earthquake in Jalal-Abad region, the Civil Defense Service has begun assessing structural damage. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of 9 p.m., two residential houses were reported damaged in Arstanbap-Ata rural district of Bazar-Korgon, cracks also appeared on the walls of the sports hall at A. Zhaparbaev school in Kyz-Kol rural district of Suzak.

Damage assessments are ongoing.

The earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan at 7.44 p.m. Bishkek time and was also felt in neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/338657/
views: 146
Print
Related
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan, felt in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Earthquake registered on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Earthquake hits Tajikistan and felt in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Earthquake of magnitude 4 in epicenter registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan at night
Popular
Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million Turkey's exports to Kyrgyzstan amount to $639 million
Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction
Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas Kyrgyzstan begins introduction of digital diplomas
Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post Only female district head in Kyrgyzstan leaves her post
6 August, Wednesday
11:58
Kyrgyzstan plans gradual increase in excise tax on beverages Kyrgyzstan plans gradual increase in excise tax on beve...
11:35
Man arrested for attempted rape bribes police officer
11:18
Part of Bishkek left without cold water
10:58
First feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
10:33
Earthquake in Jalal-Abad: Houses and school sports hall damaged