Earthquake in Jalal-Abad: Houses and school sports hall damaged

Following an earthquake in Jalal-Abad region, the Civil Defense Service has begun assessing structural damage. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of 9 p.m., two residential houses were reported damaged in Arstanbap-Ata rural district of Bazar-Korgon, cracks also appeared on the walls of the sports hall at A. Zhaparbaev school in Kyz-Kol rural district of Suzak.

Damage assessments are ongoing.

The earthquake hit southern Kyrgyzstan at 7.44 p.m. Bishkek time and was also felt in neighboring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.