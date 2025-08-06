Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan, felt in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan at 7.44 p.m. on August 5. According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the magnitude of the tremors was 5.1.

The earthquake center was located 30 kilometers from Bazar-Korgon in Jalal-Abad region. The tremors were also felt in Bishkek, as well as in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

In Kazakhstan, the tremors were felt by residents of the southern regions. According to calculations, the intensity at the epicenter was up to magnitude 2.

The tremors in Tashkent lasted about 40-50 seconds. Residents of multi-story buildings reported that the tremors were noticeable.