Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Turkmenistan

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov as part of his participation in the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev conveyed greetings from the head of state Sadyr Japarov and especially noted that holding the conference at a high organizational level is a clear indication of the growing international authority of Turkmenistan.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to Adylbek Kasymaliev for participating in the conference and conveyed warm words of greeting to Sadyr Japarov.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that the current indicators of trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan demonstrate steady growth, and noted the interest of the Kyrgyz side in expanding cooperation in the areas of international cargo transportation, logistics and transit potential.

Issues of interaction on bilateral and multilateral platforms were discussed during the meeting.
