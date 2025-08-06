10:30
New school to be built in Kara-Suu village in Talas region

A school named after Aitbaev is being built in the village of Kara-Suu in Talas region, the completion of which has been postponed for many years. The Ministry of Construction reported.

According to it, the facility will be commissioned by the end of the year.

«According to the project, the school is designed for 225 students and consists of three blocks: a two-story educational building, a crossway connection and a sports hall. The total area of the building is 948 square meters. The old educational institution, built in 1976, has never been repaired and is in a dilapidated state,» the statement says.
