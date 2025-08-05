Accounts Chamber employee detained on suspicion of extortion

An inspector of the southern division of the Accounts Chamber of Kyrgyzstan was detained on the fact of extortion. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, on July 9 in the city of Osh, the SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev held a meeting with the heads of local authorities. During it, he asked the head of the territorial division of the Accounts Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic for the city of Osh, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions Azim Kozhomuratov about the involvement of his subordinates in corruption. The latter replied that his inspectors did not take bribes and he was ready to resign if the opposite is confirmed.

The SCNS detained the state inspector of the Accounts Chamber B.M.Y. and his intermediary on the fact of extortion and receipt of a bribe in the amount of 700,000 soms.

It was found out that the inspector of the Accounts Chamber, during an audit of local government bodies in Toguz-Toro district, detected minor financial violations in one of the aiyl okmotu. After that, he allegedly began to extort 700,000 soms from the chief accountant for concealing them.

A criminal case was opened under Article 343 «Extortion » of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, an investigation is underway.

After the arrest of his subordinate, Azim Kozhomuratov wrote a letter of resignation.