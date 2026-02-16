Akylman project to become forge of new elite in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov presented a long-term model for training government personnel, which, according to him, should finally eliminate regional divisions in the country.

A key element of the reform will be the development of Akylman boarding school network. The existing school in Cholpon-Ata enrolls gifted students from all regions of Kyrgyzstan. In the coming years, similar institutions are planned to be opened in all regions of the country—a total of 7-8 schools.

The head of state emphasized that education in such schools will be part of a systemic personnel policy. Akylman graduates, after graduating from higher education institutions, will be able to enter the civil service in accordance with a previously adopted law.

«We are already laying the foundation for a future state elite that will not divide the country along regional lines,» the president noted.

The second stage of the reform will be the launch of a rotation system for students studying under the state quota. Starting in September 2027, it is planned to redistribute state-funded places between regions: applicants from the south will be sent to study in the north, while those from the north will study in the southern regions.

According to the head of state, approximately 10,000 graduates receive state-funded places annually. It is expected that 5,000 students from each of the northern and southern regions will study outside their region of residence.

To implement this model, new student dormitories are being built in regional centers.

The president believes that in 20-30 years, this system will lead to the natural disappearance of regional divisions and will foster a new generation of managers with a national mindset.