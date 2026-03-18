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Akylman Presidential Lyceums to be opened in two more cities

Starting the new academic year, branches of the Akylman Presidential Lyceum will be opened in the cities of Manas and Talas. Kubanychbek Narynbekov, Deputy Director for Educational Affairs at the school, announced at a press conference.

According to him, construction of the lyceums in the two cities is 60 percent complete. They will be able to accommodate students in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The opening of the lyceums in Manas and Talas does not mean that local children will be limited to these schools. According to Akylman regulations, a committee decides which of the three lyceums a child will attend, based on the principle of blended learning for children from all seven regions.

In the new academic year, each of the three lyceums plans to enroll 72 students in the 6th grade, while Manas and Talas lyceums are also planning to enroll the same number of students in the 7th grade.

By presidential decree, the lyceum was opened in Cholpon-Ata in 2023, with 264 students enrolled. Instruction is in Kyrgyz. Meals are provided five times a day and dormitory accommodations are free.
link: https://24.kg/english/366572/
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