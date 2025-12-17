14:59
Akylman Presidential Lyceums to be opened in all regions of Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov announced plans to open Akylman Presidential Lyceums in all regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state announced that the first lyceum is operating in Issyk-Kul region. Others are being built in Talas and Jalal-Abad regions.

According to the president, Akylman Lyceum graduates will be included in the personnel reserve without examinations.

«We will train national-level personnel in these lyceums,» Sadyr Japarov emphasized.

The president noted that the creation of the lyceum network is aimed at training highly qualified specialists and developing a system for training the country’s future management and professional personnel.
