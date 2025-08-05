12:29
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.09
English

Antimonopoly Service conducts meat price monitoring in Osh city

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service conducted a monitoring of meat markets in Osh city, including the central and specialized meat stores.

According to the agency’s press service, beef and mutton are sold at prices starting from 680 soms per kilogram.

During the monitoring, traders were informed about the inadmissibility of unjustified price increases and the need to comply with the Law «On the Protection of Consumer Rights».

Antimonopoly officials also checked the cost of mutton and eggs at the Osh market in Bishkek.

It was previously reported that state price regulation would be introduced for meat. The decision was made at a meeting at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/338545/
views: 143
Print
Related
State price regulation for meat to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Meat production increases in Kyrgyzstan
Cement prices rise on secondary market — Ministry of Economy names reasons
Meat prices remain high in Kyrgyzstan
Vegetable prices increase in Kyrgyzstan
Financial analysts predict gold prices to rise to $3,300 per ounce
Government agencies instructed to control food prices
State regulation of coal prices extended in Kyrgyzstan until February 15
Average price of square meter of apartment in Bishkek is $1,077
Global gold prices to exceed last year's level by 21 percent in 2024
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 August, Tuesday
12:28
Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan Official permission required for construction of privat...
12:07
Kyrgyzstan introduces fines for digital violations — up to 65,000 soms
11:49
Building for Akylman presidential lyceum to be constructed in Jalal-Abad
11:39
Kyrgyzstan sets strict limit on budget deviations in road construction
11:31
Kyrgyzstan approves new procedure for forming personnel reserve