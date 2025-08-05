Antimonopoly Service conducts meat price monitoring in Osh city

The Antimonopoly Regulation Service conducted a monitoring of meat markets in Osh city, including the central and specialized meat stores.

According to the agency’s press service, beef and mutton are sold at prices starting from 680 soms per kilogram.

During the monitoring, traders were informed about the inadmissibility of unjustified price increases and the need to comply with the Law «On the Protection of Consumer Rights».

Antimonopoly officials also checked the cost of mutton and eggs at the Osh market in Bishkek.

It was previously reported that state price regulation would be introduced for meat. The decision was made at a meeting at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry.