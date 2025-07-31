14:32
USD 87.45
EUR 101.07
RUB 1.07
English

State price regulation for meat to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

State price regulation will be introduced for meat. This decision was made at a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev.

The purpose of state regulation is to prevent meat prices from rising, control the movement of livestock across the border, and introduce quantitative restrictions on livestock exports.

During the meeting, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce was instructed to conduct ongoing monitoring and analysis of meat prices throughout the country. The Veterinary, Livestock Development, Pastures and Feed Service under the ministry was instructed to strengthen veterinary and sanitary control over private entrepreneurs engaged in livestock transportation, as well as to take specific measures to combat smuggling in cooperation with the Border Service.
link: https://24.kg/english/338101/
views: 152
Print
Related
Meat production increases in Kyrgyzstan
Cement prices rise on secondary market — Ministry of Economy names reasons
Meat prices remain high in Kyrgyzstan
Vegetable prices increase in Kyrgyzstan
Financial analysts predict gold prices to rise to $3,300 per ounce
Government agencies instructed to control food prices
State regulation of coal prices extended in Kyrgyzstan until February 15
Average price of square meter of apartment in Bishkek is $1,077
Global gold prices to exceed last year's level by 21 percent in 2024
Social meat sale points opened at all Bishkek markets
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
31 July, Thursday
13:07
State price regulation for meat to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan State price regulation for meat to be introduced in Ky...
12:53
Some Kelechek market vendors in Osh ready to relocate to new site — City Hall
12:45
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
12:29
Number of telecom operators in Kyrgyzstan decreases from 334 to 331
12:21
European Parliament to consider partnership agreement with KR in September