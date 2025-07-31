State price regulation for meat to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan

State price regulation will be introduced for meat. This decision was made at a meeting chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev.

The purpose of state regulation is to prevent meat prices from rising, control the movement of livestock across the border, and introduce quantitative restrictions on livestock exports.

During the meeting, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce was instructed to conduct ongoing monitoring and analysis of meat prices throughout the country. The Veterinary, Livestock Development, Pastures and Feed Service under the ministry was instructed to strengthen veterinary and sanitary control over private entrepreneurs engaged in livestock transportation, as well as to take specific measures to combat smuggling in cooperation with the Border Service.