Australian tour operators report surge of interest in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has emerged as one of the fastest-growing travel destinations among Australian tourists seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures and immersive nature experiences. News.com.au reports, citing data from leading Australian tour operator Intrepid Travel.

Brett Mitchell, Managing Director at Intrepid Travel for Australia and New Zealand, stated that bookings to Central Asia — including Kyrgyzstan — have seen a sharp increase. In particular, demand for trips to Kyrgyzstan has surged by 137 percent. Overall interest in Central and North Asia has grown by 66 percent year-on-year.

«Over the past three years, we’ve seen a steady rise in demand for travel beyond traditional routes. Kyrgyzstan, with its Tien Shan mountains and deep nomadic cultural experiences, is becoming especially appealing to travelers,» Brett Mitchell said.

In response to the growing demand, Intrepid Travel has expanded its offerings in Kyrgyzstan to include trekking in the Tien Shan foothills and yurt stays with local families. The company has launched six new routes across Central Asia, making the region more accessible to global tourists. Kyrgyzstan now ranks among trending destinations alongside Mongolia and Kazakhstan.