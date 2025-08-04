Business facilities of ex-high-ranking officials being demolished in Osh city

Business facilities of former high-ranking officials built in the protected area of Ak-Buura River are being demolished in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall announced.

The demolition program includes the restaurant Baysan of the former speaker of the Parliament Akhmatbek Keldibekov, the dental clinic Erdent owned by tax officer Ermek Choyunov, a commercial facility of the former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov, recreation areas owned by the former deputy of the Parliament Urmat Amanbaeva and the former ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United States Bakyt Amanbaev.

According to the press service of the City Hall, the water protection zone should be at least 50 meters, but this territory is built up with commercial facilities — restaurants, private medical centers and other establishments.

The owners of the business premises were given orders for voluntary demolition, but this was not done.