Woman detained in Bishkek for bribing police officers

Employees of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, together with the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for the city of Bishkek, detained a citizen for attempting to bribe an official of the Investigative Service in order to terminate a criminal case. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district reported.

According to it, a resident of the capital, K.A., had previously filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs, reporting that an unknown woman, threatening her minor daughter, forced the latter to enter into intimate relations with men for monetary reward.

A criminal case was opened under Article 160 (assistance to prostitution and debauchery) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On July 30, 2025, during interrogation within a criminal case, citizen B.T., 48, offered police officers a bribe to stop the criminal prosecution, which was immediately reported to the management of the department. On August 1, during operational investigative measures, while transferring funds in the amount of 100,000 soms in one of the service offices of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, citizen B.T. was detained red-handed.

A criminal case was opened on the fact under Article 345 (giving a bribe) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek.

The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/338311/
