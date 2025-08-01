17:17
Former secretary of Karakol court detained while taking 70,000 soms

Security officers detained the former secretary of the court sessions of the Karakol City Court. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It was found out that, hiding behind the name of the judge of the Karakol City Court A.A.P., under the pretext of assisting in making a positive decision on a civil case, he extorted money from the victim. He was detained while receiving 70,000 soms and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department of Karakol city.

Currently, the investigation is conducted into the involvement of the judge of the city of Karakol A.A.P. in this crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/338258/
views: 138
