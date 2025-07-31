Weather alert: Threat of mudflows remains until August 4

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan issued a weather alert. According to the ministry, the threat of mudflows in mountainous areas will remain until August 4.

From August 1 to 4, due to unstable weather and local heavy rains, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of the republic. A rise in water levels in rivers is also expected.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on citizens to observe safety rules, clean out irrigation ditches, not throw garbage into them and strengthen their banks, and ensure the presence of channels for rainwater drainage near residential buildings.

A mudflow occurred in Issyk-Kul region due to heavy rains today. The flow of water washed away a temporary bypass road built for the period of reconstruction of Balykchy-Bokonbaevo-Karakol road. Traffic on the road was resumed after the consequences were eliminated.