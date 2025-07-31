Balykchy-Bokonbayevo-Karakol road temporarily closed due to mudflow

The Balykchy-Bokonbayevo-Karakol road is temporarily closed due to damage to concrete rings as a result of a mudflow. The press service of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Issyk-Kul region reported.

The mudflow occurred as a result of heavy rain today at about 6 a.m. in the village of Kadzhi-Sai in Issyk-Kul region. Concrete rings were damaged at the 154th kilometer, and the road became unusable.

An operational group of the district department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and special equipment were sent to the scene. In addition, some residential buildings were flooded in the village of Kadzhi-Sai.

Additional information will be provided later.