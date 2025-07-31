Kyrgyzstan increases number of personal assistants for people with disabilities

According to the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, at least 14,906 individuals have received personal assistant services as of July 1, 2025, with more than 793 million soms allocated under the government decree No. 556 dated November 23, 2018.

The total number of people with disabilities has reached 15,225, including 9,582 children under the age of 18 and 5,643 adults.

For comparison, as of July 1, 2024, at least 14,537 individuals had received personal assistant services, with total payments amounting to about 635 million soms. At that time, the total number of people with disabilities was 14,848.

«The increase in payments and the number of personal assistants reflects the government’s efforts to expand support and provide care for people with disabilities,» the ministry emphasized.