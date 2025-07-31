12:58
European Parliament to consider partnership agreement with KR in September

The European Parliament will consider an agreement on enhanced partnership and cooperation between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan in September. The newspaper Izvestia reported.

«The Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between the EU and the Kyrgyz Republic is expected to be considered at a plenary session in September. The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has already adopted a resolution recommending approval of the agreement. And I believe that ratification is likely, provided that Kyrgyzstan continues to adhere to democratic principles and the rule of law,» MEP Tomasz Zdechovsky said.

The vote will take place at the plenary session. The agreement is expected to be adopted, MEP Petar Volgin said.

The purpose of the document is to provide a legal basis for strengthening political dialogue and deepening partnership in many mutually beneficial areas. These include:

  • Trade and investment;
  • Sustainable development and communication;
  • Research and innovation;
  • Education;
  • Environment and climate change;
  • Rule of law, human rights, and civil society.

The agreement also provides for enhanced cooperation in the field of foreign policy and security.
