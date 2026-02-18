President Sadyr Japarov meets with members of European Parliament

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received members of the European Parliament, led by Giuseppina Princi, Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Central Asian Countries. The parties discussed further development. The presidential press service reported.

The meeting was attended by members of the European Parliament: Giuseppina Princi (Italy), Sven Simon (Germany), Thierry Mariani (France), Antonín Staněk (Czech Republic), Kristian Vigenin (Bulgaria), Thomas Fröhlich (Germany), Chiara Gemma (Italy), and Jussi Saramo (Finland).

The discussion focused on further development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, including strengthening interparliamentary cooperation, protecting human rights, and ensuring freedom of speech.

The head of state noted that cooperation with the European Union is a priority area of ​​Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening relations.

Sadyr Japarov praised holding of the regular meeting of the Interparliamentary Cooperation Committee between the Zhogorku Kenesh and the European Parliament as one of the key and most meaningful mechanisms for dialogue.

«We attach particular importance to interparliamentary interaction, viewing it as an effective channel for a direct and open exchange of views on issues of domestic development, foreign policy, and the regional agenda,» the president said.

Giuseppina Princi thanked Sadyr Japarov for his hospitality and the opportunity to discuss pressing issues.

She noted the progressive development of relations between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan.

Members of European Parliament noted the progress and positive changes Kyrgyzstan has achieved in recent years, emphasizing the sustainability of socioeconomic development and efforts to modernize public administration.

Members of the delegation also confirmed their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue. Furthermore, the importance of deepening ties in the educational sector was emphasized, particularly through intensifying student exchange programs and creating new opportunities for young people’s professional growth.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union in priority areas of mutual interest.

President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is always open to cooperation and views this meeting as an important element in strengthening sustainable dialogue with the European Union.