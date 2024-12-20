MFA comments on European Parliament resolution on Temirlan Sultanbekov’s case

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan made a statement in connection with the adoption by the European Parliament of a resolution on the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan and on the Temirlan Sultanbekov’s case on December 19.

The statement notes that on November 8, 2024, law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic revealed the fact of vote buying by the Social Democrats party on the eve of the elections of deputies of the Bishkek City Council. Representatives of this party, in violation of the requirements of Article 15, Part 17 of the Law «On Elections of Deputies of Local Councils», illegally attracted about 100 electioneerers and distributed over 1.5 million soms to voters.

«A criminal case was opened on November 13 under Article 196 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. During the investigation, cash, materials, and equipment were seized, confirming the involvement of the party and its leader Temirlan Sultanbekov. It was also established that there were no contracts with 44 out of 69 electioneerers, which indicates the concealment of illegal activities,» the Foreign Ministry emphasizes.

The reasons for the detention were evidence confirming the facts of vote buying, concealment of electioneerers, statements by two citizens, as well as an audio recording indicating the involvement of the party leaders in illegal activities. These actions of the suspects could have influenced the course of the elections and violated the law.

On November 14, Irina Karamushkina, Roza Turksever, and Temirlan Sultanbekov were detained. On November 15, the Sverdlovsky District Court of the capital recognized the detention as legal and justified, pointing out the risk of concealment of evidence and repeated commission of the crime, in connection with which it chose a preventive measure in the form of detention until January 15, 2025.

«Law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic are currently conducting an investigation, upon completion of which the relevant documents will be transferred to the Prosecutor General’s Office for further initiation of judicial consideration of the case,» the statement reads.

The ministry added that, according to information from the Penitentiary Service, Temirlan Sultanbekov has met with lawyers 18 times since his arrest. He was also visited by employees of the National Center for Prevention of Torture (seven times), representatives of the Akyikatchi Institute (three times), and employees of the prosecutor’s office for supervision of compliance with laws in the penitentiary system (twice). In addition, medical personnel regularly monitor his health.

«Accordingly, the Kyrgyz side ensures all the rights of the accused and compliance with all procedural rules in relation to Temirlan Sultanbekov,» the Foreign Ministry explained.

Regarding the criminal cases against the media of Kyrgyzstan mentioned in the resolution, the ministry reported that on December 18, the Bishkek City Court upheld the guilty verdict against four journalists, finding them guilty of calls for mass riots. At the same time, the remaining seven defendants in the case were acquitted due to the lack of corpus delicti.

«We also draw attention to the fact that the accused have the right to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court,» the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the aforementioned resolution of the European Parliament as a crude attempt to put pressure on the law enforcement and judicial bodies of the country.

«The desire of members of the European Parliament to conduct dialogue from a position of strength calls into question the sovereignty of the Kyrgyz Republic, undermines the spirit of cooperation and partnership that has developed between Kyrgyzstan and the European Parliament over the past decades,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The ministry once again emphasizes the readiness of the Kyrgyz side for an open and equal dialogue based on the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of Social Democrats political party on November 13. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported the initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.