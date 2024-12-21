Sadyr Japarov asks European Parliament not to interfere in politics of KR

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed the members of the European Parliament today, December 21, during the third People’s Kurultai.

Earlier, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in support of Temirlan Sultanbekov and expressed concern about the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The head of state emphasized that members of European Parliament draw conclusions while being thousands of kilometers away and without evidence. «Being several thousand kilometers away and without evidence, you adopt a resolution. Come and see for yourselves—everything is clean here,» he noted.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that three revolutions had taken place in the country, caused by dissatisfaction with the electoral process, and emphasized the importance of combating vote buying.

«The Social Democratic Party was caught for vote buying while handing out 1.5 million soms. And what should we do for this — pat them on the head?» he said.

The President noted that significant efforts are being made in the republic to ensure the transparency of elections, including the modernization of the Central Election Commission and the introduction of modern technologies.

«In the future, we will have presidential elections and elections of Zhogorku Kenesh. We have spent 2 billion soms on providing the CEC with modern equipment. In the future, it will be possible to vote from home,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov called on citizens to be resilient and not to succumb to provocations. «Do not sell your votes. If they want to buy your votes, spit in their faces,» he added.

In addition, the head of state appealed to European Parliament members to respect the sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan. «We are an independent state, so do not interfere in our processes. We are ready to cooperate with you,» he emphasized.

Concluding his speech, Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic strives for development and is ready to borrow the successful experience of European countries.

«What we are going through now, you have experienced 100 years ago. We are also trying to catch up with you. Don’t forget about it,» he said.