European Parliament members discuss cooperation prospects with Osh students

Members of the European Parliament met with students of Osh State University to discuss prospects for cooperation.

During the meeting at the university, the parties addressed issues of international education, opportunities for studying abroad, academic mobility, and youth initiatives.

A separate meeting was also held between 28 members of the European Parliament, the Head of the European Union Delegation to Kyrgyzstan, Rémi Duflot, and the university’s rector, Kudayberdi Kozhobekov. They discussed the development of the higher education system, expanding cooperation, including the implementation of joint research projects and participation in grant programs.

The European Parliament stated that strengthening ties with Central Asian countries remains a priority.