European Parliament member condemns reintroduction of death penalty in KR

Member of the European Parliament Nacho Sánchez Amor addressed the European Commission with a question regarding Rule 144, asking how the European Union would respond to the initiative to reintroduce the death penalty in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan abolished the death penalty in 2007 and ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 2010. The proposed amendment of the Kyrgyz Constitution would require Kyrgyzstan to withdraw from the international agreements that it would be breaching.

Its approval would, in his opinion, signify a serious deterioration in the already worsening human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan, placing the country among the minority of states worldwide that impose the death penalty. It is particularly appalling that this ‘penal populism’ approach does not address the systemic causes of gender-based violence in the country. Furthermore, the possibility of the death penalty gradually migrating to other areas of Kyrgyz criminal law is concerning.

The EU has consistently reaffirmed its strong and unequivocal opposition to the death penalty, which constitutes a serious violation of human rights and human dignity. Moreover, human rights are an essential part of the recently concluded EU-Kyrgyzstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

The deputy is interested in what the European Commission intends to do.

Previously, the Kyrgyz government’s proposal to reinstate the death penalty was also condemned by international organizations.

President Sadyr Japarov proposed reinstating the death penalty for particularly serious crimes against children and women. The initiative was prompted by the murder of 17-year-old Aisuluu Mukasheva, who was abducted and raped on September 27. This tragedy sparked widespread public outcry.

Amendments to the Constitution providing for the introduction of the death penalty in the country have already been submitted for public discussion.

The Kyrgyz Republic also plans to withdraw its ratification of the UN Protocol on the Abolition of the Death Penalty.