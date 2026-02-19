13:45
Education Ministry discusses Erasmus+ program with European Parliament members

Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, together with First Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Gulnur Mamyrova, held a meeting with members of the European Parliament, led by Giuseppina Princi, Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Central Asian Countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in education and science, as well as the further implementation of the Erasmus+ program.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva expressed gratitude to the European side for their support. The Ministry of Education is currently implementing the European Union’s budget support program Education Sector Reform Contract in Kyrgyzstan.

It aims to comprehensively modernize the country’s education system, providing for sustainable financing, digitalization of educational processes, development of an inclusive environment, and the implementation of advanced European practices through the Twinning project.
