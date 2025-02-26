President Japarov concerned about one-sided attitude of European Parliament

During a meeting with members of the European Parliament, led by the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Human Rights Mounir Satouri, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov expressed concern over the «one-sided and subjective attitude» particularly noticeable in the European Parliament’s resolutions on Kyrgyzstan.

«Freedom of speech and protection of human rights are top priorities for the Kyrgyz Republic. As an active participant in the international community and a member of the UN Human Rights Council, the country consistently implements measures to strengthen democracy, the rule of law and compliance with international obligations. In this regard, it is puzzling that when preparing these resolutions, the European side did not request clarification or additional information from the Kyrgyz side,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Mounir Satouri said that he was ready for an open dialogue. According to him, strategic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union is an important task, and the results of the meeting will make a significant contribution to further strengthening the interaction between the parties.

The Chairman of the Subcommittee on Human Rights congratulated the President on the settlement of border issues with neighboring states and noted the efforts of the Kyrgyz Republic in fulfilling its international obligations, including the recommendations of the Venice Commission.

Minor issues related to the activities of individual politicians should not become an obstacle to further deepening cooperation. Sadyr Japarov

Members of the European Parliament expressed concern over the detention of one of the members of the Social Democrats party. It is reported that the invited heads of law enforcement agencies answered questions from the subcommittee members in detail.

Mounir Satouri supported his opinion and noted that interaction between the parties should not be limited to issues of individual parties.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic Hans Farnhammer reported: the country’s ministries and departments are doing significant work to strengthen the partnership with the European Union.

Sadyr Japarov stated that dialogue with the European Union remains an important priority for Kyrgyzstan, and hopes that members of the European Parliament will convey objective and comprehensive information about the state of affairs in the republic to their colleagues and the European community.