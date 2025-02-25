Delegation of European Parliament arrives in Kyrgyzstan

A delegation of members of the European Parliament headed by Mounir Satouri arrived in Kyrgyzstan at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov. A source in the administration of the head of state informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the visit is taking place within the framework of official interaction between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union and the deputies have planned meetings at the level of the country’s leadership.

In February, Mounir Satouri said that Kyrgyzstan’s authorities refused to receive the delegation on the scheduled date, after which the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported that Sadyr Japarov instructed to officially invite the members of the European Parliament to get acquainted with the real situation in the country.

Mounir Satouri is the head of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights.