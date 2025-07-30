Campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign number plates held in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan informs that the campaign to legalize vehicles with foreign number plates is ongoing in the Kyrgyz Republic.

This campaign is being carried out in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 31, 2024 No. 398-UP.

The deadline for completing the legalization is set until October 1, 2025 inclusive.

The ministry draws the attention of citizens using vehicles with foreign state number plates in the Kyrgyz Republic to the need to undergo the established legalization procedure in the relevant territorial divisions of the authorized state body.

Owners of vehicles who do not intend to undergo the legalization procedure should take measures to export these vehicles outside the Kyrgyz Republic before the expiration of the established period.