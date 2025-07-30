Number of processing plants in Kyrgyzstan reaches 425

Nine processing plants have been put into operation for six months in Kyrgyzstan, thereby bringing their total number to 425. A trade and logistics center was also created, and their total number reached 40. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

According to its data, a slaughterhouse was put into operation, which brought their total number to 115, and international quality standards were introduced at 56 enterprises.

At least 68 new agricultural cooperatives were established across the country for six months, bringing the total number to 813. At the same time, 7 machine and tractor stations were organized (1 state, 2 municipal, 4 private).

In addition, processing enterprises and 17 cluster associations were provided 3,327 billion soms in preferential loans at 6 percent for a period of 5 years.

At the same time, 98 projects for the development of the agricultural sector and processing industry are being implemented.