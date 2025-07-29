18:32
SCNS Chairman provides financial support to Cambridge student from Naryn

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with Nurlan Nogoibaev, a native of the village of At-Bashi in Naryn region.

Nurlan Nogoibaev has recently been admitted to a master’s program in Technology Policy at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom — one of the world’s most prestigious institutions. The program comes with significant tuition fees.

Nurlan Nogoibaev is a recipient of the presidential scholarship El Umutu, but the funds allocated were not enough to fully cover the cost of tuition. Having turned to Kamchybek Tashiev with a request for financial support, the young scientist received the necessary help: the SCNS head personally provided the remaining funds needed to cover the tuition.

During their meeting, Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that well-educated young professionals represent the future of the country and wished Nurlan success in his studies and future career.

Nurlan Nogoibaev previously completed a master’s degree in artificial intelligence at a university in Paris and has been working as an engineer in the aviation industry of the French capital for the past 2.5 years. In 2024, he won the HTP competition in Kyrgyzstan and received the opportunity to present his startup in Silicon Valley. Nurlan is currently preparing to study at Cambridge under the Technology Policy program, which combines technology, economics and regulation, with the goal of introducing sustainable solutions into aviation policy at the global level.
link: https://24.kg/english/337882/
views: 109
