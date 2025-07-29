15:23
Kyrgyzstan ratifies protocol on acceleration of deployment of CSTO troops

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation between the Countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The document is aimed at increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of joint actions within the CSTO, the press service of the head of state reported.

The protocol, signed on November 28, 2024 in Astana, amends the Agreement on Cooperation between the countries of the organization of September 15, 2015. Its main goal is to «significantly increase the level of efficiency in organizing and carrying out the transportation of military and other formations, their movable property, military products, as well as personnel.»

«This is especially important for situations that require immediate measures when formations carry out their tasks. The protocol is also intended to ensure clearer legal regulation of issues related to the organization and provision of such transportation, including the participation of these formations in joint exercises and surprise inspections,» the law on ratification of the protocol says.

The approval of the document by the Kyrgyz Republic «underlines the country’s commitment to its obligations within the CSTO and its desire to strengthen collective security and defense capability.»

The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes six states: Russia, Tajikistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan. Armenia has recently limited its participation in CSTO events and exercises. Yerevan has also stated that it may consider withdrawal from the organization.
