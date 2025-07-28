17:21
Ex-head of Karakol municipal enterprise, head of construction company detained

During the ongoing systematic work to combat corruption crimes in local government bodies, violations were detected during procurement and capital repairs of the main streets in the city of Karakol.

Thus, the former director of the municipal enterprise of road management of Karakol D.E.E., abusing his official duties, in August 2023, in violation of procurement procedures, concluded a direct contract with the head of G-U LLC G.Sh.G. for the capital repairs of Zhakypov Street with a length of 660 meters for 24.5 million soms.

In addition, repair work on this section was carried out using low-quality materials, as well as with an overstatement of the volume of work in the amount of 3,062 million soms, thereby causing damage to the state on an especially large scale.

Based on the results of the investigative actions, the former director of the municipal enterprise of road management D.E.E. and the head of the construction company G.Sh.G. were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Karakol city.
