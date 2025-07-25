Fugitive convict detained in Talas region

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) together with the Border Service detained a foreigner who had been on the interstate wanted list since 2006. The press center of the SCNS reported.

The detainee — previously convicted citizen K.M.D. — escaped from correctional facility No. 8 in 2006. Since then, he has been on the wanted list.

The special operation to detain him took place at the time of illegally crossing the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic with the Republic of Kazakhstan. As the SCNS noted, the man tried to escape.

K.M.D. has been placed in the temporary detention facility of Talas. Law enforcement agencies are conducting measures to establish the possible involvement of the detainee in the activities of organized criminal groups in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.