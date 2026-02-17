13:20
Kyrgyz theologians depart for Altai to teach Quran

On February 14, Abdulaziz kary Zakirov, Mufti of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, sent-off and blessed three Kyrgyz theologians — Abdimalik Uskenbaev, Nurlan Muhammad, and Muhammad Mirbekov — who are traveling to the Altai Republic, part of the Russian Federation.

«We are sending you with a very great responsibility. Just as our ancestors once came from Altai and embraced Islam, now you are going there to demonstrate the truth, beauty, and purity of the religion. This is a historic mission. Therefore, be extremely responsible and convey the genuine values of Islam. Send warm greetings to the Muslims of Altai from the Muslims of Ala-Too,» the mufti said, wishing them a safe journey.

According to Belek azhy Zhaparakun, head of the International Relations and Protocol Sector of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK), in Altai the theologians will conduct hatm sessions during tarawih prayers in Ramadan and organize lessons on Quran reading (the Quranic alphabet) and moral education for children.

It is noted that Abdulaziz kary Zakirov also met with the Mufti of the Altai Republic, Zhanbolat azhy Okhtaubaev. The parties agreed on joint work in areas of bilateral cooperation, education, personnel training, and experience exchange.

During the meeting, Zhanbolat azhi Okhtaubaev asked the Kyrgyz muftiyat to send theologians to Altai to conduct hatm sessions during tarawih prayers.
