75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzstan in 2025

At least 75 tons of dried fruits have been exported to the United States by Altyn-Aymak, a company based in Batken region, since the beginning of 2025. The achievement highlights both the high quality of the products and the company’s export potential. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Altyn-Aymak, located in the village of Kara-Bak in Batken district, operates a modern processing plant specializing in dried fruit production. The facility has a daily production capacity of 10 tons.

The plant has two main sections: one for rapid and high-quality drying using solar energy, and another for processing and packaging. During peak season, the enterprise runs two shifts and employs from 40 to 50 workers, contributing to local job creation.