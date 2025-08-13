16:44
USD 87.35
EUR 101.46
RUB 1.10
English

75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzstan in 2025

At least 75 tons of dried fruits have been exported to the United States by Altyn-Aymak, a company based in Batken region, since the beginning of 2025. The achievement highlights both the high quality of the products and the company’s export potential. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Altyn-Aymak, located in the village of Kara-Bak in Batken district, operates a modern processing plant specializing in dried fruit production. The facility has a daily production capacity of 10 tons.

The plant has two main sections: one for rapid and high-quality drying using solar energy, and another for processing and packaging. During peak season, the enterprise runs two shifts and employs from 40 to 50 workers, contributing to local job creation.
link: https://24.kg/english/339486/
views: 103
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan increases rice exports to USA
Kyrgyz suppliers deliver over 55 tons of fruit and berries to regions of Russia
25 citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from U.S. — Foreign Ministry
Kyrgyzstan and USA continue to discuss changes in migration policy
Kyrgyzstan's honey exports decrease by 34.7 percent
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Kyrgyz Cabinet discusses U.S. migration policy changes with Department of State
Russian government imposes complete ban on gasoline exports in August
Kymyz across the ocean: How two cousins produce national drink in the USA
Champion cherry farmer lives in Jeti-Oguz district
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
16:11
75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzstan in 2025 75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzsta...
16:04
Gold medalist of World Chess Championship from Kyrgyzstan awarded 200,000 soms
15:54
Mihai Eminescu Prize awarded to laureates Sultan Raev and Karbalas Bakirov
15:39
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Issyk-Kul region
15:32
Drinking water supply to be temporarily suspended in Bishkek on August 15