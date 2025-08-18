16:06
Berry supplies from Kyrgyzstan to Kirov Oblast of Russia increase sevenfold

At least 27.43 tons of berries from Kyrgyzstan have been imported to Kirov Oblast of Russia since the beginning of 2025. This figure has increased almost sevenfold, the press service of the interregional department of Rosselkhoznadzor reported.

Compared to the same period in 2024, berry supplies have increased sevenfold. Then, the Kyrgyz Republic supplied 3.9 tons of various berries to Kirov residents.

Raspberries, blackberries and strawberries have been delivered to the region. Samples have been sent for examination. Quarantinable objects have not been detected.

It was reported earlier that fruits from Kyrgyzstan were brought to Kamchatka for the first time. In general, since the beginning of this year, Kyrgyz suppliers have brought more than 55 tons of fruits and berries to the regions of Russia.
