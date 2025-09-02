13:33
New fruit drying facility opened in Kadamdzhai district

A fruit drying facility has been opened in Masaliev rural area of Kadamdzhai district. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 3.5 million soms were allocated for the project initiated by a local entrepreneur. They were used to repair the premises and purchase special equipment.

The workshop supports local agricultural entrepreneurship by buying plums from residents at 25 soms per kilogram, which are then processed, cleaned, dried, and packaged. Around 500 kilograms of dried fruit are produced daily.

Sliced fruits for dried fruit drink are also produced. The products are sold both in domestic and foreign markets.
