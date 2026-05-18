Issyk-Kul’s Skazka Canyon to be protected from tourist overcrowding

The speaker also visited one of the well-known tourist attractions in the Ton district — Skazka (Fairy Tale) Canyon. He drew attention to issues related to the development of tourism potential and the preservation of the site’s environmental condition.

During the meeting, the Director of the State Agency for Tourism Development, Eduard Kubatov, noted that the canyon is gradually experiencing degradation.

In response to the growing number of tourists, he proposed shifting the main tourist flow to the lower part of the site and creating modern visitor facilities there. An initiative was also put forward to establish a self-financing special fund for the development and maintenance of the site, as well as for construction works.