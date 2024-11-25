18:19
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order to reprimand a number of high-ranking officials for improper performance of their duties during the purchase of low-quality laptops for school teachers by the Ministry of Education.

The following officials were reprimanded:

  • Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov;
  • Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov;
  • Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva;
  • Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic for Digital Development Lira Samykbaeva;
  • Head of the Industry Policy Department — Deputy Head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Administration Zhiparisa Rysbekova;
  • Chief Expert at the Department of Industry Policy of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Administration Mederbek Omurbekov.
