Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order to reprimand a number of high-ranking officials for improper performance of their duties during the purchase of low-quality laptops for school teachers by the Ministry of Education.
The following officials were reprimanded:
- Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov;
- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov;
- Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva;
- Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic for Digital Development Lira Samykbaeva;
- Head of the Industry Policy Department — Deputy Head of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Administration Zhiparisa Rysbekova;
- Chief Expert at the Department of Industry Policy of the Department for Preparing Decisions of the President and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Presidential Administration Mederbek Omurbekov.