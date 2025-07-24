Suspect detained in Talas for promotion of organized crime ideology

A resident of the village of Manas, O.A.B., 24, has been detained in Talas on suspicion of promoting the ideology of organized crime. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, a video featuring the suspect was published on Instagram under the title «Enforcer of Talas.» In the video, the individual threatened residents of Chat-Bazar, Kara-Suu, and Manas villages in Talas district, referred to himself as the «mafia enforcer» in these areas, and claimed he would like to «control all of Kyrgyzstan.»

However, the SCNS clarified that the investigation did not establish any actual links between the suspect and organized criminal groups.

«His statements were of a joking nature. Explanatory conversations were held with him and his close relatives to emphasize the inadmissibility of such statements and the promotion of criminal ideology,» the SCNS stated.

It remains unclear whether the suspect was released following the preventive conversation.

The security services also stressed that there are no so-called «mafia enforcers,» «criminal bosses,» or other members of organized crime currently present in Talas region.

Recall, a law was previously adopted, according to which one of the points of combating organized crime is the prevention of propaganda of criminal ideology.