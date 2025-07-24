14:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Suspect detained in Talas for promotion of organized crime ideology

A resident of the village of Manas, O.A.B., 24, has been detained in Talas on suspicion of promoting the ideology of organized crime. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, a video featuring the suspect was published on Instagram under the title «Enforcer of Talas.» In the video, the individual threatened residents of Chat-Bazar, Kara-Suu, and Manas villages in Talas district, referred to himself as the «mafia enforcer» in these areas, and claimed he would like to «control all of Kyrgyzstan.»

However, the SCNS clarified that the investigation did not establish any actual links between the suspect and organized criminal groups.

«His statements were of a joking nature. Explanatory conversations were held with him and his close relatives to emphasize the inadmissibility of such statements and the promotion of criminal ideology,» the SCNS stated.

It remains unclear whether the suspect was released following the preventive conversation.

The security services also stressed that there are no so-called «mafia enforcers,» «criminal bosses,» or other members of organized crime currently present in Talas region.

Recall, a law was previously adopted, according to which one of the points of combating organized crime is the prevention of propaganda of criminal ideology.
link: https://24.kg/english/337352/
views: 152
Print
Related
Fraud suspect attempts to bribe police officer
Senior tax inspector detained in Kyzyl-Kiya for extortion
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Bishkek
Kara-Balta City Hall officials detained
Head of Tax Service Department for Uzgen district detained
Tax Service employees detained in Osh region
Abuse of official powers: Civil servants detained in Osh city
Bishkek Vice Mayor placed in SCNS temporary detention facility
Unfinished school: SCNS detains official and construction company CEO
Interior Ministry uncovers corruption scheme in motorcycle imports from China
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
24 July, Thursday
12:51
Suspect detained in Talas for promotion of organized crime ideology Suspect detained in Talas for promotion of organized cr...
12:34
Karakol and Penza zoos to exchange animals
12:19
Azerbaijan to build children's hospital in Bishkek
12:15
Fraud suspect attempts to bribe police officer
12:05
New virtual asset exchange operator registered in Kyrgyzstan