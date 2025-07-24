Azerbaijan to build children's hospital in Bishkek

Azerbaijan will build a children’s hospital in Bishkek. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Tumanbaev reported.

According to him, the decision was made during a meeting between the Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and Azerbaijan, Sadyr Japarov and Ilham Aliyev.

Initially, it was planned to build the hospital in Issyk-Kul region, but after Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Azerbaijan and negotiations, it was decided to build it in Bishkek. Preparatory work is currently underway. It is expected that it will be a modern fully equipped medical facility.

«This will be a gift from Ilham Aliyev to Kyrgyzstan,» Kanybek Tumanbaev noted.