Fraud suspect attempts to bribe police officer

Employees of the Osh City Department of Internal Affairs are investigating a criminal case on the facts of fraud. A citizen who attempted to bribe a police officer has been detained. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

It was established that in 2024-2025, the suspect used WhatsApp and Telegram messaging apps to call foreigners, introduced himself as an employee of law enforcement agencies, referred to his alleged «influential connections» in government agencies in Osh and gained people’s trust.

A man, 32, contacted the police. According to him, the suspect introduced himself on WhatsApp as the «head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region» and offered to buy 100 sheep at a price of 11,000 soms per head, promising to personally organize their unhindered transportation across the state border.

The victim arrived in the southern capital, where the fraudster took $12,000 and disappeared.
