Strengthening Kyrgyz-Tajik border: What has been done so far

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan told 24.kg news agency about the progress made as of July 22 on strengthening the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

According to the agency, 420 kilometers of the border are scheduled to be fenced in 2025, with three types of barriers being installed:

3D type — 14.2 kilometers;

Egoza type — 172.2 kilometers;

Barbed wire — 233.6 kilometers.

The Border Service explained that 3D fencing is used in rural and tourist areas, Egoza is applied in easily accessible sections, while barbed wire is installed in mountainous terrain.

Construction work is being carried out by personnel from the Ministries of Defense, Internal Affairs, and Emergency Situations. As of July 22, they have managed to lay more than 58,000 meters of field roads, install 90 meters of 3D type fencing, 31,829 meters of Egoza-type fencing and more than 11,000 meters of barbed wire.

«Additionally, they are demolishing outbuildings located on the state border line, clearing of trees, laying field roads to hard-to-reach areas, as well as digging holes for installing metal poles, installing them and stretching barbed wire,» the Border Service noted.

Money from the state budget has been allocated in full.