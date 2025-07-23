17:52
U.S. Olympic Committee bans transgender women from women’s competitions

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has banned transgender women from participating in women’s sports competitions. The Associated Press reports.

The USOPC informed national federations of swimming, track and field, and other sports that they are now required to comply with the executive order issued by Donald Trump.

«Our revised policy emphasizes the importance of ensuring a fair and safe competitive environment for women,» the USOPC stated in a letter.

Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed individual sports federations to set their own eligibility criteria for Olympic competitions. Some federations have already taken steps in that direction.

The executive order «Keep Men Out of Women’s Sports» was signed by Donald Trump immediately after taking office. In December 2024, he declared that the country would recognize only two genders — male and female — and no transgender identities.
