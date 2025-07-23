Senior tax inspector detained in Kyzyl-Kiya for extortion

A citizen S.A. contacted the internal affairs bodies and reported extortion of money by an official. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the senior inspector of Kyzyl-Kiya City Department of the State Tax Service P.S. demanded 200,000 soms during an inspection of a construction materials store. The inspector allegedly told the entrepreneur that the tax amount would be about one million soms, but promised to «resolve» the issue for 200,000 soms.

Based on this fact, the Investigative Service of the Kyzyl-Kiya Department of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under Article 342 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic «Taking a bribe». During the investigation, it was established that the suspect received the required amount, but later, fearing liability, decided to return the money.

On July 22, 2025, the senior inspector was caught red-handed by employees of the Main Department for Combating Economic Crimes of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic while handing back $2,200 to the entrepreneur.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. A preventive measure in the form of detention has been chosen for the suspect.