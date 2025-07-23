13:09
Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan expand data exchange on freight transportation

Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan have expanded their digital data exchange on railway freight transportation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The use of electronic transport documents significantly simplifies and speeds up logistics processes. Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said.

Digitalization of all sectors across EAEU member states — a goal repeatedly emphasized by the leaders of the five member countries — is advancing rapidly. In the near future, all Eurasian transport and logistics corridors are expected to become multimodal, eco-friendly routes managed through a unified digital platform.

«In general, digitalization and artificial intelligence are among the top priorities of our state policy. E-commerce, digital document flow, and automated logistics and management systems have already become essential components of EAEU economies,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has previously stated.

The introduction of new technologies is already yielding results. Digital transport documents are now the norm in railway freight transportation between Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia, Andrey Slepnev said, citing Russian Railways and Belarusian Railways, which have achieved over 90 percent electronic data exchange.

Kazakhstan’s national railway company, along with Russian and Kyrgyz carriers, has reached an electronic data exchange rate exceeding 80 percent.

«In 2025, the scope of freight transportation using electronic consignment notes will continue to expand,» the EEC Trade Minister added.
