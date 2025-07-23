11:35
Kyrgyzstani arrested for drug trafficking in Russian town of Volzhsky

A Kyrgyzstani was arrested for drug trafficking in the Russian town of Volzhsky. The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for Volgograd Oblast reported.

As a result of operational activities, officers of the Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Volzhsky detained a suspect in an attempt to sell narcotic drugs.

As the police found out, the 19-year-old native of the Kyrgyz Republic arrived in Volzhsky and acted as a drug dealer in the town.

According to the investigation, he rented an apartment, received wholesale quantities of drugs from persons unknown to the investigation, packaged them into single doses and sold them contactlessly.

The suspect was caught red-handed while making a stash of potent drugs in one of the courtyards of Volzhsky. Packages of methadone, mobile phones and bank cards were confiscated from him.

The suspect has been detained and a criminal case has been opened under the article «Attempt to sell narcotic drugs on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Russian legislation provides for a punishment of up to 20 years in prison for these acts.
